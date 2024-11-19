11:25
Three Peaks: President and officials discuss ski project

The President of Kyrgyzstan held a working meeting on the implementation of the ski cluster «Three Peaks».

Sadyr Japarov was informed that survey works for construction of facilities, roads and power supply were carried out this year at the site of the project implementation. Along with this, it is planned to complete preparatory work for the construction of a ropeway, water intake, treatment facilities and two substations. Land plots on all three peaks — Zhyrgalan, Boz-Uchuk and Ak-Bulak — have already been transferred to Kyrgyz Courchevel state enterprise, geological and environmental studies have been conducted.

Completion of the first stage of construction of the ski center is planned by 2030. By this time, 60 kilometers of ski trails and 6 ropeways will be built. At the same time, a complex infrastructure will be built for the convenience of tourists, including hotels, restaurants, ethno-towns, conference halls and other recreation areas.

The head of state emphasized that the implementation of Three Peaks project is of strategic importance for the development of tourism and the country’s economy. He noted that the creation of the ski cluster will help attract foreign investment, increase employment and strengthen the Kyrgyz Republic’s position in the global tourism market.

It is expected that 4,800 jobs will be created after implementation of the project. These resorts will operate ten months a year, up to 850,000 tourists will be able to visit them.
