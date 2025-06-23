11:56
Selection for IV Meikin Asia International Festival announced in Kyrgyzstan

Selection for the IV International Festival Meikin Asia has been announced in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy reported.

The IV Issyk-Kul International Festival of Popular Music Performers Meikin Asia, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, will be held on the shore.

Applications are accepted until July 4, 2025. All interested professional and popular performers can send applications by e-mail: meikin.asia.minculture@mail.ru .

Applicants must be popular performers in Kyrgyzstan, hold international music awards, and perform a song no longer than 4 minutes. The performance must be live, and the song can be in any language. Participants must be at least 18 years old.

Meikin Asia festival serves as a cultural bridge between nations, promoting musical heritage, talent, and shared values — connecting the past and present on the shores of Issyk-Kul, the ministry noted.
