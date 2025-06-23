Arena sports complex with 5,200 seats to be built in Jalal-Abad

A modern sports complex Arena with 5,200 seats will be built in Jalal-Abad. Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev, took part in the laying of the capsule for its construction.

The new facility is being built on the site of the former Ayti market. It will be multifunctional and have all the conditions for international tournaments and training. The building will consist of three blocks — a large sports ground, an Olympic-standard swimming pool, and a parking lot for 200 cars.

This year, on the eve of Independence Day, the Boxing Academy was commissioned in Jalal-Abad, and a number of other sports facilities are being reconstructed. All these works are being carried out on the instructions of the head of state Sadyr Japarov and under the supervision of Kamchybek Tashiev.