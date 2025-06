The police are investigating a murder in Kara-Suu district. The Internal Affairs Department of Osh region reported.

According to it, on June 20, the police received a report of a murder.

«The investigation team arrived at the crime scene in Mady rural area. It turned out that the man attacked his wife and mother-in-law with a knife. The wife was taken to the hospital, and her mother died from wounds at the scene. A criminal case has been opened under the article «Murder». Suspect K.A., 34, was detained and taken to a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing,» the statement says.