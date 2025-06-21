13:31
MES of Kyrgyzstan receives equipment to modernize early warning system

Equipment to modernize the early warning and emergency response system in Kyrgyzstan was handed over to the Ministry of Emergency Situations with the financial support of the European Union. The press service of UNDP in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The new equipment installed in the Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic provides the necessary advantage: timely receipt, processing and transmission of data, allowing for a quick response and prevention of losses. Server systems, multiplex modules and advanced communication capabilities make the center one of the key elements of the national resilience architecture.

«Resilience to natural disasters begins with preparedness. Today, we are strengthening our ability to protect the lives and property of citizens, especially in vulnerable regions. Modern equipment in the Crisis Management Center will allow us to receive information faster, respond more effectively and interact more closely with local communities,» the Minister of Emergency Situations, Boobek Azhikeev, said.
