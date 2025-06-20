20:36
International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted an international job fraud and human trafficking by arresting three accused people. Over 500 Indian workers were allegedly defrauded with false promises of lucrative job opportunities in Kyrgyzstan. The New Indian Express reports.

According to officials, the complaint was filed by the managing director of a consultancy firm, who reported a fraud of Rs 46.2 million (about $550,000) by Indo Kyrgyz Global Pvt. Ltd. in Mangolpuri, represented by Mahavir Singh (director), Sahil Narwal (director and son of Mahavir), Atul Mathur (finance manager), and Kamal Kumar (HR manager).

In 2023, Mahavir Singh approached the complainant, claiming to have secured a large labour contract in Kyrgyzstan. To gain his trust, the complainant was taken to Kyrgyzstan and shown fake operations that depicted successful worker placements. Based on their claims, the complainant transferred Rs 46.2 million to facilitate visas and job contracts for nearly 500 workers, each promised a monthly salary of Rs 60,000 and one-year contracts.

As the media outlet reports, though 463 visas were processed, only 346 workers were sent. Many faced forced resignations, non-payment, and physical intimidation. Over 300 workers later returned to India with the complainant’s help. The accused refused to refund the money.

On May 21, the police raided the company’s office and detained three suspects. Evidence was seized — documents, bank statements, correspondence and receipts for more than Rs 12.4 million. A criminal case has been initiated against the suspects. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are looking for other accomplices and victims. The company’s director Mahavir Singh has been put on the wanted list.
