Carriers go no strike in south. Transport Ministry settles conflict

Carriers went on strike in the south of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Transport and Roads settled the conflict.

On May 21, at the entrance to Tash-Kumyr of Jalal-Abad region, a group of drivers, without hindering the passage of other vehicles, held a rally with an appeal to the shippers, requesting to raise tariffs for domestic cargo transportations and adopt a single tariff.

The Ministry of Transport explained that the pricing for freight and other transportation services is not within the competence of the Agency of Road, Water Transport and Weight Control. These issues are regulated by market relations.

At present, all the issues are settled, officials assure. The trucks left the place of the strike, transportation resumed.