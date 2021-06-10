Carriers from Kyrgyzstan pay $ 5,000 for transit of goods through Kazakhstan

Drivers of heavy vehicles are forced to pay money for transit through the territory of Kazakhstan. Deputy Taabyldy Tillaev announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

He instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to work within the EAEU and solve the problem of Kyrgyz carriers.

«Transport companies have contacted me, difficulties in transit through Kazakhstan continue. They are forced to pay $ 4,000-5,000 to customs officers and other services of the neighboring state for each vehicle. We have to solve the problem. What work is being done within the EAEU? Why do companies transport cargo from China through Kazakhstan when we have our own checkpoints?» Taabyldy Tillaev asked.