Kyrgyzstan’s energy companies receive new specialized equipment

As part of ongoing reforms by the Ministry of Energy, Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector has undergone significant modernization and upgrades over the past three years. One of the key areas of improvement is the expansion of the vehicle fleet and the provision of new specialized equipment to enhance the reliability of electricity supply. The ministry’s press service says.

Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev handed over the keys to new specialized vehicles to NENK JSC (National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan).

The company has additionally acquired 16 units of specialized equipment worth 60,920 million soms, including 8 excavators and 8 aerial work platforms.

«Since the beginning of the year, 54 units worth 102,483 million soms have already been handed over. This new equipment will help ensure uninterrupted electricity supply for the population,» Taalaibek Ibraev said.

These purchases aim to improve the mobility of repair teams, ensure the stable operation of distribution networks, and enhance safety and response times during emergency situations.
