Mass food poisoning in Bishkek — 12 people affected

A mass food poisoning incident occurred in Bishkek — 12 people were affected, six of whom were hospitalized in the Infectious Diseases Hospital. Makhamat Murzashev, head of the Food Hygiene Department of the capital’s Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision, confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, most of the victims are students from 19 to 21 years old. All of them ate shawarma at Daamduu fast food outlet at the intersection of Baitik Baatyr and Suerkulov streets. Their condition is moderate.

The facility was fined 41,000 soms and temporarily closed. The exact causes of the poisoning are currently being investigated.

«All ingredients have been sent to the laboratory for testing. The employees also underwent a medical examination, the results will be known later,» Makhamat Murzashev said.

This is the third case of food poisoning in the Kyrgyz Republic in the last month; two others were registered in Talas.