Mass food poisoning in Talas: 12 people sick after eating shawarma

The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported a case of mass food poisoning in Talas region on May 30, 2025, resulting in 12 people falling ill.

After receiving first aid, 11 people of them were transferred to outpatient treatment. One person, who received inpatient care, was discharged from the hospital today; his condition is good. Clinical samples were collected from all of the affected individuals for laboratory testing.

An epidemiological investigation established that all the affected individuals had consumed shawarma from a fast-food outlet called «Kazan Shawarma» in Talas on May 29, 2025.

Supervisory authority staff conducted an unscheduled inspection of the fast-food outlet, collecting samples of the products for laboratory analysis (currently underway). The fast-food outlet was issued administrative violation protocols under Articles 80 and 214 (Part 5) of the Code of Offences, totaling 36,000 soms. The operation of «Kazan Shawarma» has been temporarily suspended.