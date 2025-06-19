13:31
Over 9 billion soms allocated to support small business —Finance Ministry

More than 9 billion soms have been allocated to support small and medium-sized businesses. The press service of the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As of June 1, under the «Emergency Support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises» project, interest-free loans totaling 9,052,061 billion soms have been provided.

A total of 11,600 entrepreneurs from all regions of the country have received financing.

Loans of up to 1 million soms were provided to 9,500 borrowers, amounting to a total of 5.7 billion soms. Loans of up to 3 million soms were provided to 2,000 entrepreneurs, totaling 3.3 billion soms.

In addition, under «Agriculture Financing — 13» project, 4,770 preferential loans were provided, amounting to 2,947 billion soms.
