Teen abuse: 16-year-old girl beaten, her hair shaved in Jalal-Abad

A criminal case has been opened in Jalal-Abad region regarding the beating and torture of a minor, the regional police department reported.

According to police, on the night of January 8-9, between approximately 11:30 p.m. and 4 a.m., several individuals, without apparent cause, beat a girl, 16, and subjected her to humiliating acts, including shaved her eyebrows and hair.

As a result of her injuries, the victim was hospitalized in the Uzgen District Hospital.

The incident was registered under Article 138 (Beating and torture) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Two suspects, residents of Bazar-Korgon and Suzak districts, 38 and 20, were detained as part of the investigation. By order of the Manas City Court, they were taken into custody for one month.

The police department also noted that one of the detainees had previously been charged with hooliganism and fraud.

The investigation is ongoing.
