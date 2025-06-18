China to provide Central Asian countries with $210 million grant

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that Central Asian countries will receive a grant of 1.5 billion yuan (about $210 million). He made the announcement at China — Central Asia summit in Kazakhstan.

According to him, the grant will be spent on social and infrastructure projects. The goal is to support the region’s development and deepen cooperation with Beijing.

The first China — Central Asia summit was held in May 2023 in Xi’an, China.

At that time, China announced 26 billion yuan in aid and investment aimed at facilitating trade, renewing investment agreements, and constructing Central Asia — China gas pipeline.