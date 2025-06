Streets have been paved and bridge has been put into operation in Ak-Tilek microdistrict in Osh city. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Four streets in the microdistrict were completely repaired.

«A bridge was built and put into operation at the junction of three streets connecting Ak-Tilek and Dostuk microdistricts. Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev attended the opening ceremony. The repaired streets have irrigation channels and sidewalks,» the statement says.