Kamchybek Tashiev opens kindergarten in Bishkek

A new kindergarten «Beryozka» for children of employees of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) and other law enforcement agencies has been opened in the capital. The opening ceremony was attended by the SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev.

The institution was built on the site of an old kindergarten, the building of which was erected in 1975 and fell into disrepair. The new two-story building is designed for 240 children and has all the necessary conditions for preschool education and development. Construction began in October 2024 and was completed in May 2025.

As the SCNS reported, this is one of dozens of social facilities that have been built in recent years to improve the living conditions of employees and their families. It is also reported that buildings of district departments are being renovated in the regions of the country, the material and technical base is being strengthened, salaries are being increased, and employees, who do not have housing, are receiving support in this area.

According to Kamchybek Tashiev, opening of kindergartens and other social infrastructure facilities is part of the comprehensive changes in the system of providing for employees of the State Committee for National Security.
