400 families from Kok-Zhar village at risk of being left without housing

A video has been circulated online, in which 400 families from Kok-Zhar village, which recently became part of Bishkek, are asking for help from the authorities.

For several years, residents have been demanding that their land plots be transformed and legalized.

Proceedings on this issue began back in 2024, but no measures have been taken to date.

In this regard, residents of contour No. 172 are asking for help from President Sadyr Japarov and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev.