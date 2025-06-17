Adylbek Kasymaliev visits Burn Center and orders its urgent modernization

As part of a working trip, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev visited the Republican Burn Center, which operates on the basis of the City Clinical Hospital of Emergency Medical Care in Bishkek. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

During the visit, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers got acquainted with the conditions of stay of patients, the material and technical support of the institution and held a conversation with the medical staff. As a result of the inspection, it was found out that the center is in dire need of modernization: the wards do not provide the necessary comfort for patients, and the medical equipment and inventory are morally and physically outdated, not meeting modern requirements.

Minister of Health Erkin Checheybaev informed Adylbek Kasymaliev that the center is designed for 36 beds, including six places in intensive care wards. The institution provides round-the-clock, including emergency, assistance to the most severe patients from all regions of the country and ensures subsequent rehabilitation.

«About 1,700 patients are treated at the center every year. Medical care is provided around the clock,» the minister noted.

After inspecting the institution, Adylbek Kasymaliev particularly emphasized the need for an urgent updating of the material and technical base. «The equipment here, frankly speaking, is pre-revolutionary. It is outdated both morally and physically and must be completely replaced,» he said.

In order to promptly resolve the identified problems, the Cabinet Chairman instructed the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services to prepare detailed financial and economic calculations necessary for the major repairs of the building and the purchase of modern equipment as soon as possible.

He also emphasized the importance of immediate measures to ensure proper conditions for the treatment of citizens and decent work for medical workers.