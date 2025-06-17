17:54
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Adylbek Kasymaliev visits Burn Center and orders its urgent modernization

As part of a working trip, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev visited the Republican Burn Center, which operates on the basis of the City Clinical Hospital of Emergency Medical Care in Bishkek. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

During the visit, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers got acquainted with the conditions of stay of patients, the material and technical support of the institution and held a conversation with the medical staff. As a result of the inspection, it was found out that the center is in dire need of modernization: the wards do not provide the necessary comfort for patients, and the medical equipment and inventory are morally and physically outdated, not meeting modern requirements.

Minister of Health Erkin Checheybaev informed Adylbek Kasymaliev that the center is designed for 36 beds, including six places in intensive care wards. The institution provides round-the-clock, including emergency, assistance to the most severe patients from all regions of the country and ensures subsequent rehabilitation.

«About 1,700 patients are treated at the center every year. Medical care is provided around the clock,» the minister noted.

After inspecting the institution, Adylbek Kasymaliev particularly emphasized the need for an urgent updating of the material and technical base. «The equipment here, frankly speaking, is pre-revolutionary. It is outdated both morally and physically and must be completely replaced,» he said.

In order to promptly resolve the identified problems, the Cabinet Chairman instructed the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services to prepare detailed financial and economic calculations necessary for the major repairs of the building and the purchase of modern equipment as soon as possible.

He also emphasized the importance of immediate measures to ensure proper conditions for the treatment of citizens and decent work for medical workers.
link: https://24.kg/english/333040/
views: 163
Print
Related
Health Ministry to get additional 26 million soms for kidney transplants
Health Ministry considers solution to housing problem for young doctors
Catastrophe is possible, if doctors' salaries are not raised – Health Minister
Bishkek doctors remove coin from stomach of 8-year-old boy
Kamchybek Tashiev presents equipment to medical institution
More than 100 children with congenital heart defects waiting for surgery
Three billion soms allocated for construction of Traumatology Center
U.S. surgeons and doctors from Cardiac Surgery Institute perform 12 surgeries
Hospital complex with 550 beds planned to be built in Issyk-Kul region
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan visits medical institutions in Issyk-Kul region
Popular
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May
Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint
Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran
17 June, Tuesday
16:27
Adylbek Kasymaliev visits Burn Center and orders its urgent modernization Adylbek Kasymaliev visits Burn Center and orders its ur...
16:19
Sports Tourism World Championship to take place in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
16:08
Sadyr Japarov holds talks with Xi Jinping on sidelines of summit in Astana
15:53
Kyrgyzaltyn: Kumtor's 2025 gold production plan is fully achievable
15:39
Five countries discuss mutual reduction of military forces in border area