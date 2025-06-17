Customs Service tightens control over import of prohibited fishing nets

The Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan tightens control over import of prohibited fishing nets. The press service of the agency reported.

According to it, measures are being taken to protect Issyk-Kul Lake and preserve its ecosystem.

The control concerns synthetic nets, electric fishing devices and other prohibited means.

A special risk profile has been introduced in the customs system, which allows detecting such violations.

Earlier, the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev emphasized that control over compliance with environmental legislation will be tightened, and special responsibility falls on the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Committee for National Security and other government agencies. According to him, President Sadyr Japarov came to Issyk-Kul region and personally inspected the shores of the lake, revealing numerous fishing nets.