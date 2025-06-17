14:45
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Suspect in Internet fraud of 500,000 soms detained in Chui region

Police officers detained a suspect in an Internet fraud, as a result of which the victim lost 540,000 soms.

As the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported, on May 26, citizen K.K. contacted the Department of Internal Affairs of Alamedin district. She stated that unknown persons, under the pretext of making a profit through the online platform on N website, fraudulently obtained her funds from May 15 to May 17. The money was transferred to different bank cards within Kyrgyzstan.

During investigative operations, police identified the suspect as 23-year-old citizen S.A., who has been detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.

The police believe the suspect may be involved in other fraud cases. Anyone who may have suffered from his actions is asked to contact the Department of Internal Affairs of Alamedin district: 0312363523; 0312363527.
link: https://24.kg/english/333012/
views: 72
Print
Related
"Cooling off period" reduced fraud with loans — National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
Suspect in large-scale real estate fraud in Chui region detained
Suspect of large-scale fraud detained in Bishkek
Investigator in Naryn caught committing violations during criminal case probe
Lawyer suspected of fraud and document forgery detained in Osh city
Suspect in resale of other people's apartments detained in Bishkek
Former Vice-Mayor of Bishkek detained for large-scale fraud
Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan warns of new type of fraud
Man posing as son of Kamchybek Tashiev detained for fraud
Fraudsters posing as SCNS officers scam over 5 million soms in Bishkek
Popular
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May
Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint
Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran
17 June, Tuesday
14:38
New bus routes to be launched in Kara-Balta city New bus routes to be launched in Kara-Balta city
14:31
Suspect in Internet fraud of 500,000 soms detained in Chui region
14:22
Cabinet of Ministers increases number of employees of Foreign Affairs Ministry
14:15
"Cooling off period" reduced fraud with loans — National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
14:02
Health Ministry to get additional 26 million soms for kidney transplants