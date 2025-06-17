Suspect in Internet fraud of 500,000 soms detained in Chui region

Police officers detained a suspect in an Internet fraud, as a result of which the victim lost 540,000 soms.

As the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported, on May 26, citizen K.K. contacted the Department of Internal Affairs of Alamedin district. She stated that unknown persons, under the pretext of making a profit through the online platform on N website, fraudulently obtained her funds from May 15 to May 17. The money was transferred to different bank cards within Kyrgyzstan.

During investigative operations, police identified the suspect as 23-year-old citizen S.A., who has been detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.

The police believe the suspect may be involved in other fraud cases. Anyone who may have suffered from his actions is asked to contact the Department of Internal Affairs of Alamedin district: 0312363523; 0312363527.