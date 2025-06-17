13:15
New Center for Sports Medicine and Health established in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved the establishment of a new state institution — the Kyrgyz Center for Sports Medicine and Health — under the management of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports. The Cabinet Resolution No. 341 dated June 16, 2025 states.

The center will focus on improving the quality of sports medicine, implementing sports psychology practices, and supporting the development of both national and high-performance sports. Its main goal is to ensure the comprehensive health and well-being of athletes and create conditions for their effective training.

The resolution also approves the charter of the center and updates the organizational structure of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports. These measures aim to support the systematic development of sports in the country, improve medical support, and boost athletes’ performance.

The resolution will come into effect on June 27.

It was announced back in 2023 that the existing Sports Rehabilitation Center (SRC) would be liquidated and replaced by the new state institution, the Kyrgyz Center for Sports Medicine and Health. At the time, some medical professionals and athletes opposed the closure of the SRC, arguing that it served not only professional athletes but also others engaged in physical education and sports.
