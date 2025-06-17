Kyrgyzstanis convicted for throwing stones at car in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

Six citizens of Kyrgyzstan were found guilty of hooliganism and damage to property for throwing stones at a car in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Kamchatskoye Vremya reported.

The crime was committed on June 20 last year.

«Six migrants had a dispute with three of their compatriots, who took shelter in a hatchback parked on Toporkov Street during the confrontation. The opponents ran up to the vehicle and began forcefully throwing stones at its windows. According to police reports, two people inside the vehicle sustained injuries. The incident gained wide public attention after witnesses recorded the altercation and the footage was shared online.

Police were able to identify all the attackers. Criminal cases were opened against them under Articles 213 (hooliganism) and 167 (destruction of property) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,» the statement says.

According to the investigation, all the defendants were found guilty. The city court’s press service explained that each of them was sentenced to a fine of 500,000 rubles.