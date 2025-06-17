11:40
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstanis convicted for throwing stones at car in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

Six citizens of Kyrgyzstan were found guilty of hooliganism and damage to property for throwing stones at a car in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Kamchatskoye Vremya reported.

The crime was committed on June 20 last year.

«Six migrants had a dispute with three of their compatriots, who took shelter in a hatchback parked on Toporkov Street during the confrontation. The opponents ran up to the vehicle and began forcefully throwing stones at its windows. According to police reports, two people inside the vehicle sustained injuries. The incident gained wide public attention after witnesses recorded the altercation and the footage was shared online.

Police were able to identify all the attackers. Criminal cases were opened against them under Articles 213 (hooliganism) and 167 (destruction of property) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,» the statement says.

According to the investigation, all the defendants were found guilty. The city court’s press service explained that each of them was sentenced to a fine of 500,000 rubles.
link: https://24.kg/english/332970/
views: 79
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani arrested in St. Petersburg for organizing illegal migration
Kyrgyzstanis commit least of all crimes among migrants in Russia
Two men attack citizen of Kyrgyzstan in St. Petersburg
Over 1,900 vacancies found for Kyrgyz migrants in Russia in 2025
Over 15 million rubles returned to migrants from Kyrgyzstan in Moscow
Native of Kyrgyzstan stripped of Russian citizenship for threat to security
Two Kyrgyzstanis arrested for helping illegal migrants cross Russian border
Kyrgyzstanis demonstrate best knowledge of Russian language among labor migrants
Russia tightens entry rules for foreign nationals starting June 30
Kyrgyz woman with small child hit on escalator in St. Petersburg metro
Popular
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May
Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint
Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran
17 June, Tuesday
11:31
Number of bus trips on Tyumen — Bishkek — Tyumen route increased Number of bus trips on Tyumen — Bishkek — Tyumen route...
11:23
Kyrgyzstanis convicted for throwing stones at car in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
10:59
Beach owners and tenants to be required to conduct thorough cleanups
10:53
11 fast food outlets closed in Bishkek due to violations
10:50
Kyrgyzstani stages play based on Chingiz Aitmatov's novel in Belgium
16 June, Monday
18:24
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan presents car to large family