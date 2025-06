Drinking water supply to residential buildings and other social and industrial facilities will be suspended in Bishkek from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 17. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The water outage area:

Microdistrict Vostok-5 — residential buildings No. 23, 24, 25, 26, 55, Fast-Food on Torekul Aitmatov Street.

The outage is due to emergency repair work and relocation of a 300 millimeter water pipeline in Vostok-5 area.