Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee imposes ban on flights to six countries

Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee has imposed a complete ban on flights to six countries due to the outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East and the high level of security threat.

Flights are prohibited within and near the airspace of Iran, Israel, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon. The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

«This directive applies to all regular and irregular passenger, cargo, and technical flights operated by Kazakhstani aircraft operators. The directive comes into force upon receipt and is subject to mandatory compliance,» the committee’s press service said.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched strikes on Iran, with explosions reported in Tehran. By 6 a.m. Bishkek time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the completion of the first phase of strikes on military targets in Iran.

The Israeli army cited the fact that Iran had enough enriched uranium to make several bombs within days as the reason for Nation of Lions operation. The strikes on Tehran were called a necessary measure against an «imminent threat.»

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation would continue «for as many days as necessary.»