Suspect of large-scale fraud detained in Bishkek

Police officers detained a suspect in committing fraud on an especially large scale. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Lenisky district reported.

On May 21, 2025, citizen K.E. filed a statement with the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district. He asked to take measures against an employee of his LLC Zh.A., who, having gained the trust of clients, fraudulently received a large sum of money from them and disappeared.

As a result, the applicant suffered material damage in the amount of 4,851,859 soms.

The Investigative Service of the Department of Internal Affairs opened a criminal case under Article 209 «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the investigation, police officers detained the suspect. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek.

If you have suffered from the criminal actions of the offender, the police ask to report it to the following phone numbers: +996700050505, 0704527214 or 102.