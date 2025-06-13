19:01
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Asman Airlines increases number of flights from Bishkek to Razzakov

Asman Airlines, the national airline, has increased the number of flights from Bishkek to Razzakov city to six flights a week, except Thursday, since the beginning of June. The company’s representative office reported.

«Previously, flights were operated much less frequently — from twice a week to several times a month. Now the schedule has been significantly expanded, which will allow residents of Batken region and neighboring regions to get to the capital faster and more conveniently,» the company’s office noted.

The ticket price starts from 3,600 soms, which makes the flight affordable for a wide range of passengers.

Razzakov city (former Isfana) is the administrative center of Leilek district of Batken region.
link: https://24.kg/english/332651/
views: 169
Print
Related
First flight from Almaty to arrive at Osh airport
Flights from Osh delayed due to drone attack threat in Moscow area
Osh-Almaty flight to be launched on May 28
Kazakhstan’s airline to start operating Almaty-Tamchy flight
Покрыть 70 процентов рынка. К чему стремится компания Asman Airlines
Opening of direct flights with Kyrgyzstan discussed in Qatar
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss opening of flights from Dushanbe to Issyk-Kul
Korea is asked to open seasonal flights Seoul - Tamchy and Seoul - Karakol
Low-cost airline AnadoluJet launches Bishkek – Istanbul flight
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan plan to expand air connectivity
Popular
Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification
Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek
Over 3,000 foreigners apply for legalization in Kyrgyzstan Over 3,000 foreigners apply for legalization in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order
13 June, Friday
17:56
20 villages in Batken and Talas regions get access to drinking water 20 villages in Batken and Talas regions get access to d...
17:48
Food prices: What goes up in Kyrgyzstan and EAEU countries since early June
17:34
Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint
17:27
Asman Airlines increases number of flights from Bishkek to Razzakov
17:21
Health Ministry considers solution to housing problem for young doctors