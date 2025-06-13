Asman Airlines increases number of flights from Bishkek to Razzakov

Asman Airlines, the national airline, has increased the number of flights from Bishkek to Razzakov city to six flights a week, except Thursday, since the beginning of June. The company’s representative office reported.

«Previously, flights were operated much less frequently — from twice a week to several times a month. Now the schedule has been significantly expanded, which will allow residents of Batken region and neighboring regions to get to the capital faster and more conveniently,» the company’s office noted.

The ticket price starts from 3,600 soms, which makes the flight affordable for a wide range of passengers.

Razzakov city (former Isfana) is the administrative center of Leilek district of Batken region.