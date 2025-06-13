SCNS uncovers scheme for obtaining Kyrgyzstan’s citizenship by foreigners

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) uncovered a corruption scheme among employees of Kyzmat state institution and civilians engaged in intermediary services for obtaining citizenship of Kyrgyzstan. The SCNS press center reported.

According to its data, citizens M.D.M., A.E.A., M.Z.A. and S. k.S. established contacts with foreigners and offered their services in obtaining citizenship of Kyrgyzstan for $10,000.

All suspects were detained during the transfer of money and placed in the institution No. 21 of the State Penitentiary Service.

Investigative measures are ongoing within the framework of the criminal case to identify other participants in the scheme.