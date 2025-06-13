15:52
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

SCNS uncovers scheme for obtaining Kyrgyzstan’s citizenship by foreigners

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) uncovered a corruption scheme among employees of Kyzmat state institution and civilians engaged in intermediary services for obtaining citizenship of Kyrgyzstan. The SCNS press center reported.

According to its data, citizens M.D.M., A.E.A., M.Z.A. and S. k.S. established contacts with foreigners and offered their services in obtaining citizenship of Kyrgyzstan for $10,000.

All suspects were detained during the transfer of money and placed in the institution No. 21 of the State Penitentiary Service.

Investigative measures are ongoing within the framework of the criminal case to identify other participants in the scheme.
link: https://24.kg/english/332622/
views: 160
Print
Related
SCNS Lieutenant Colonel detained
Kyrgyzstani "enforcer" for Moscow detained and brought to Bishkek
Forged documents, sent to psychiatric hospitals: ‘Black realtors’ detained
Former MP Kenzhebek Bokoev taken into custody for month
Former MP detained on suspicion of corruption
Ex-MP Aliyarbek Abzhaliev detained again on suspicion of corruption
Ex-head of Osh city kaziyat Mirlan Toktomushev taken into custody again
Illegal registration of vehicles: Former employees of Unaa detained
SCNS detains social media user on suspicion of inciting hatred
Another Kloop employee detained in Bishkek
Popular
Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification
Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek
Over 3,000 foreigners apply for legalization in Kyrgyzstan Over 3,000 foreigners apply for legalization in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order
13 June, Friday
15:44
Monument to legendary epic hero Bakai-Ata unveiled in Talas region Monument to legendary epic hero Bakai-Ata unveiled in T...
15:10
Fire breaks out in multi-story building in Bishkek
15:03
Heavy rains, mudslides forecast in Kyrgyzstan for June 14-15
14:51
SCNS uncovers scheme for obtaining Kyrgyzstan’s citizenship by foreigners
14:40
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May