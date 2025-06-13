12:44
Bishkek doctors remove coin from stomach of 8-year-old boy

Doctors at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare in Bishkek successfully removed a 10-som coin from the stomach of an eight-year-old boy. The Ministry of Health’s press center reported.

The procedure was performed using the modern SonoScape 550 endoscope, recently delivered to the center. The new equipment significantly enhances the center’s capacity to provide both emergency and planned care for young patients.

According to endoscopic surgeon Kubanychbek Razzakov, cases involving foreign objects in the gastrointestinal or respiratory tracts are not uncommon. The center receives from three to four such cases weekly.

Thanks to the timely use of high-tech equipment, the intervention was carried out without surgical incision, minimizing risks and speeding up the child’s recovery. The patient was discharged in satisfactory condition.
