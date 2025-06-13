Earthquake recorded on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border

An earthquake was recorded on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan today, June 13. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to its data, the tremors occurred at 1.10 a.m. The earthquake center was located on the border of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan (Zaalai Range), 22 kilometers southwest of Achyk-Suu village, 43 kilometers southeast of Shibee village and 145 kilometers southwest of Osh.

The earthquake was not felt in populated areas of Kyrgyzstan.