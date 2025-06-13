11:10
National Bank upgrades Kyrgyzstan's economic growth forecast for 2025

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has revised and upgraded its economic growth forecast for 2025. It will be about 8.5-9 percent. The bank’s materials say.

The change in the forecast was influenced by an increase in investment activity, an increase in real incomes of citizens and an increased demand for goods and services.

«Growth will be supported by the manufacturing industry, wholesale and retail trade, and the construction sector — all showing steady expansion due to fiscal policy measures and the observed active engagement of business entities,» the forecast notes.

According to the National Bank, real GDP growth in 2026 is expected to reach 6.1 percent.
