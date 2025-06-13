Kyrgyzstan re-elected as Chair of UNESCAP Paperless Trade Council

Kyrgyzstan has been unanimously re-elected as Chair of the UNESCAP Paperless Trade Council. The press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

According to it, the event, held at the headquarters of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in Bangkok, brought together representatives of member states, international organizations and technical agencies to discuss progress in the digitalization of trade procedures and the expansion of cross-border exchange of electronic data.

The unanimous decision to re-elect the Kyrgyz Republic as chair of the UNESCAP Paperless Trade Council reflects a high assessment of its consistent and constructive role in promoting paperless trade, as well as active participation in the development of regional cooperation within the framework of ESCAP.

During the events of the Paperless Trade Week, a bilateral meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Sultan Akhmatov and UN Under-Secretary-General, Executive Secretary of ESCAP Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana.

The parties discussed key areas of further cooperation, including:

Expanding the participation of countries in the region in the paperless trade system;

Exchange and mutual recognition of electronic trade documents;

Implementation of the National Trade Facilitation Plan of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2025-2027.

Following the talks, an agreement was reached on support from the ESCAP Secretariat in the implementation of the National Trade Facilitation Plan, and mutual commitment to the principles of open, sustainable and constructive cooperation was confirmed.