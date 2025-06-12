14:50
Investigator in Naryn caught committing violations during criminal case probe

An investigator of the Investigation Service of the Internal Affairs Department of Naryn district, Lieutenant of police K.u.B., has been detained on suspicion of abuse of power. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to investigators, the officer committed several offenses during the investigation of a criminal case, including:

  • Received 180,000 soms from a fraud suspect;
  • Illegally seized 181,409 soms from the bank account of a citizen who had no involvement in the crime;
  • Distributed the seized funds to three victims (120,000 soms each) as compensation — without a court ruling;
  • Issued an order to terminate the criminal case based on a falsified reconciliation protocol.

The victims were each defrauded of 200,000 soms. As a result, they did not receive their money in full. In addition, material damage was caused to a citizen, from whom 181,000 soms were seized.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 337 (Abuse of Official Position) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detained officer has been placed in a temporary detention facility. Investigative and operational measures are ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/332456/
views: 94
