Beware of scammers! National Bank urges not to follow dubious links

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan is once again urging citizens not to follow suspicious web links and under no circumstances to transfer money to strangers.

The bank reminds that scammers continue their criminal activities, and Kyrgyzstanis should always check all information through the official contact details of the organization that an unknown person claims to represent.

For additional information, individuals can contact the public reception office of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic at the following phone numbers: +996 312 610 486; +996 312 669 015 (extensions 1257, 1256), or via WhatsApp at +996 501 890 000.
