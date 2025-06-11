Customs and drug control officers seize kilogram of ecstasy in Bishkek

Employees of the Department for Combating Illegal Drug Trafficking of Severnaya railway customs, together with employees of the Drug Control Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, detained two guys involved in the sale of the synthetic drug ecstasy. The press service of the State Customs Service informed 24.kg news agency.

During the special operation, 22-year-olds A.B.K. and A.A.B. were detained, from whom 1.1 kilogram of the synthetic drug was seized, the total value of which is more than $60,000.

The detainees were placed in the pretrial detention center No. 1 until the end of investigation. Another member of the group has been identified — the brother of one of the detainees, who is hiding from the investigation.