Kyrgyzstan and Turkey discuss upcoming high-level events

Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey Mekin Mustafa Kemal Okem.

The parties discussed the state and prospects of Kyrgyzstan-Turkey relations in the political, trade, economic and other spheres, as well as upcoming events at the highest and high levels.

The Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of further development of cooperation between the countries in both bilateral and multilateral formats. He noted the need to implement previously reached agreements.

Mekin Mustafa Kemal Okem confirmed his readiness for active joint work to strengthen relations between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.