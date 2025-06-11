10:01
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan and Turkey discuss upcoming high-level events

Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey Mekin Mustafa Kemal Okem.

The parties discussed the state and prospects of Kyrgyzstan-Turkey relations in the political, trade, economic and other spheres, as well as upcoming events at the highest and high levels.

The Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of further development of cooperation between the countries in both bilateral and multilateral formats. He noted the need to implement previously reached agreements.

Mekin Mustafa Kemal Okem confirmed his readiness for active joint work to strengthen relations between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.
link: https://24.kg/english/332252/
views: 114
Print
Related
Manas Park dedicated to Kyrgyz culture opened in Antalya
Kyrgyz teacher in Turkey to have phone call with family from prison
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey intend to increase trade turnover to $5 billion
MFA meets with family of teacher Azamat Nurmatov detained in Turkey
MFA announces reason for detention of teacher from Kyrgyzstan in Turkey
Parliament calls on Turkey to increase quota for free treatment of Kyrgyzstanis
Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Detention of Kyrgyz teacher in Turkey: Ombudsman asks to ensure teacher’s rights
Lawyer meets with Kyrgyz teacher detained in Turkey
Detention of Kyrgyz teacher in Istanbul: MFA hands verbal note to Turkish Consul
Popular
Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city
World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea
Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025 Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025
11 June, Wednesday
09:52
Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulates Uzbekistan’s team on qualifying for World Cup Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulates Uzbekistan’s team on q...
09:45
Kyrgyzstan lacks 947 teachers
09:34
Less garbage found on bottom of Issyk-Kul Lake compared to previous year
09:24
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey discuss upcoming high-level events
09:15
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan at night
10 June, Tuesday
18:16
Novel "The Flood" by Sultan Raev translated into Italian
17:58
National Development Program of Kyrgyzstan until 2030 approved
17:38
“Aitmatov - Future of the Turkic World" Forum opened in Bishkek
17:28
Preschool education coverage in Kyrgyzstan planned to be increased to 60 percent
17:22
Capsule laid in Osh city for construction of waste processing plant