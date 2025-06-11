10:01
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan at night

An earthquake was registered in Kyrgyzstan tonight. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to its data, the tremors occurred on June 11 at 1.56 a.m. The earthquake center was located in Naryn region — 10 kilometers southeast of Kara-Bulak village, 11 kilometers southeast of Orto-Syrt village and 35 kilometers southeast of Baetovo village.

The intensity of the earthquake in Kara-Bulak, Orto-Syrt villages reached magnitude 2.5, in Kazybek village — magnitude 2.
