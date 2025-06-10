Capsule laid in Osh city for construction of waste processing plant

A capsule was laid in Osh city to mark the beginning of construction of a waste processing plant.

The event was attended by the Mayor of the city Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, Chairman of the City Council Bolot Baetov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hunan Junxin Environmental Protection LLC Dai Daoguo, as well as residents of the southern capital and heads of institutions and enterprises.

As part of the project implementation, a memorandum was signed in 2023, followed by an agreement on March 3, 2025. Today, the official start of the plant’s construction was marked by laying the capsule.

Zhenishbek Toktorbaev noted that «this project is a step toward caring for the future, renewal of urban infrastructure, and ensuring environmental safety.» He also added that at the first stage, a waste-to-energy power plant with a capacity of up to 850 tons per day will be built, capable of producing 30 megawatts of electricity per hour.

In subsequent stages of the project, it is also planned to produce thermal energy to provide multi-story buildings and other consumers in Osh during the winter with heating. Additionally, construction of a solar power plant with a capacity of 300 megawatts is planned.

On average, the city generates 200,000 tons of waste annually. If previously the waste accumulated in open landfills, polluting the atmosphere and causing negative environmental impact, now it will be processed using modern technologies, reducing harm to nature.

The total investment amount is about $95 million.