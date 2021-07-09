Interior Ministry to check passports issued to foreigners in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan will check the legality of issuing passports of the Kyrgyz Republic to foreigners. Press service of the ministry reported.

«It was established during the pretrial proceedings that a citizen of Turkey Orhan Inandi obtained an ID passport of the Kyrgyz Republic on June 28, 2012 and an international passport of the Kyrgyz Republic on December 25, 2012. The legality of issuing the passports is currently being investigated. In addition, within the framework of pretrial proceedings, the Ministry of Internal Affairs will check the legality of issuing passport of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic to foreign citizens,» the message says.

The ministry noted that they have repeatedly revealed facts of corruption, negligence and abuse by officials associated with the illegal issuance of passports to foreign citizens, previously convicted and wanted persons, as well as members of organized crime groups.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov three times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported that Orhan Inandi, the director of Sapat international educational institution, has double citizenship.