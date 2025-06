Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev arrived at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare under the Ministry of Health and familiarized himself with its activities.

Following requests from doctors of the center, he presented a set of medical equipment «endoscope» (SonoScape 550) worth 16.5 million soms to the pediatric endoscopy department.

This equipment will allow for examination of internal cavernous organs and various surgical manipulations, which will facilitate the work of medical personnel for surgical intervention and treatment of various diseases in children.