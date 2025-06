The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev arrived in the Republic of Uzbekistan for a working visit.

As part of the visit, he will take part in an International Investment Forum.

In addition, meetings with the country’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov will take place.

Adylbek Kasymaliev will also visit a number of facilities.