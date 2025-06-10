13:56
Money transfers to Kyrgyzstan amount to $311.7 million in April

The total volume of money transfers to Kyrgyzstan in April this year amounted to $311.7 million. The National Bank reported.

According to its data, the main inflow of remittances came from CIS countries — $296.7 million. The inflow from countries outside the CIS amounted to $15 million.

According the results of April 2025, the volume of money transfers from the Kyrgyz Republic amounted to $33.7 million. Of this amount, $30 million was sent to CIS countries and $3.7 million — to countries outside the CIS.
link: https://24.kg/english/332154/
Money transfers to Kyrgyzstan amount to $311.7 million in April
