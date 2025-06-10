12:26
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Land amnesty in Kyrgyzstan: 10,300 hectares of land legalized

At least 170,626 applications have been received since the beginning of the campaign on legalizing land plots in Kyrgyzstan. The State Agency for Land Resources, Cadastre, Geodesy and Cartography reported.

According to the agency, authorized bodies have made 76,482 decisions to grant citizens rights to land plots. Based on the results of the review, 64,599 state acts on the right of private ownership and 43,267 technical passports were issued. The area of ​​​​amnestied lands is 10,325 hectares.

The land amnesty is a one-off event to provide legal status to objects, officials recalled. Kyrgyzstanis wishing to legalize land plots must apply to the land amnesty commissions operating under district administrations and City Halls by July 1.

Recall, at the end of May 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on the procedure for conducting a land amnesty. The document determines the basic rules and procedures for organizing the work of state bodies and local government bodies on the transfer (transformation) into the category of land of populated areas.
link: https://24.kg/english/332113/
views: 153
Print
Related
6.3 hectares of land in Kara-Suu district returned to state
Cabinet of Ministers extends land amnesty application deadline to July 1
President approves procedure for alienation of land for national projects
Land fraud in Karakol — former mayor detained
Illegally provided pastures returned to state
Land under Russian Border Service buildings to be exempt from taxes
Land mafia members detained in Moskovsky district
Former MP and land mafia organizer detained in Uzgen
Land amnesty in Bishkek to be completed by end of 2025
Land transformed for construction of HPS and reservoir in Talas district
Popular
Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city Lenin monument dismantled in Osh city
World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea
World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia completes her mission World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia completes her mission
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025 Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate reached 11.7 percent in 2025
10 June, Tuesday
12:18
Cabinet of Ministers transfers more powers to Ministry of Construction of KR Cabinet of Ministers transfers more powers to Ministry...
12:11
QR code payments in Kyrgyzstan surge 24-fold
12:04
Entry ban for citizens of 12 countries comes into effect in USA
11:55
500 children from vulnerable groups sent to Altyn-Balalyk for summer vacation
11:42
Cabinet establishes new state waste management company — Eco Operator