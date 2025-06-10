Land amnesty in Kyrgyzstan: 10,300 hectares of land legalized

At least 170,626 applications have been received since the beginning of the campaign on legalizing land plots in Kyrgyzstan. The State Agency for Land Resources, Cadastre, Geodesy and Cartography reported.

According to the agency, authorized bodies have made 76,482 decisions to grant citizens rights to land plots. Based on the results of the review, 64,599 state acts on the right of private ownership and 43,267 technical passports were issued. The area of ​​​​amnestied lands is 10,325 hectares.

The land amnesty is a one-off event to provide legal status to objects, officials recalled. Kyrgyzstanis wishing to legalize land plots must apply to the land amnesty commissions operating under district administrations and City Halls by July 1.

Recall, at the end of May 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on the procedure for conducting a land amnesty. The document determines the basic rules and procedures for organizing the work of state bodies and local government bodies on the transfer (transformation) into the category of land of populated areas.