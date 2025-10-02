14:46
200 hectares of land in Chui region returned to state

The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic announced the return of 200 hectares of land in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region to state ownership.

According to the security service, it was established that these lands were illegally removed from municipal ownership between 1992 and 1994 and were cultivated by local residents for decades.

It was discovered that certain local government officials and employees, for a long period of time, without the legally required expropriation procedures and without transferring the land to state ownership, effectively leased the land to individuals for agricultural use. No tenders were held, and rental payments were not received by the state.

According to the assessment, the market value of the identified unaccounted plots is 1,073,248 billion soms.
