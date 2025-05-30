President approves procedure for alienation of land for national projects

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree amending the document of March 23, 2023 No. 63 «On national projects of strategic importance for the country.»

The amendments are aimed at creating favorable conditions for attracting investment and ensuring transparency in the procedure of alienation of land plots in state ownership.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers must develop and approve the procedure for alienation of such plots for the implementation of national investment and socially significant projects. At the same time, the initial cost of the land put up for auction will be determined at the level of the market price set by an independent appraiser.

The appraisal will take into account international standards, efficiency of use, projected income, infrastructure availability, and planned incentives.

The decree comes into force today, May 30.