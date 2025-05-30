15:57
Cabinet of Ministers extends land amnesty application deadline to July 1

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan amended resolution No. 291 of May 31, 2022, which established the land amnesty procedure. The relevant document was signed on May 28, 2025.

According to the resolution, applications for participation in the land amnesty program will be accepted until July 1.

The changes also apply to the procedure for determining plot sizes:

  • For plots located within populated areas, the area will be determined by actual boundaries, excluding public-use land;
  • For plots situated on agricultural land, the size will be determined according to the maximum norms established in a specific populated area, as well as planning schemes and development projects.

In addition, local government bodies now have the right to approve lists of landowners without public notification or providing placement schemes, if the plots have previously undergone state registration. After such lists are approved (with the exception of gardening and dacha plots), these lands will be considered transformed into the category of «land of populated areas» without requiring consent from the owners.
