6.3 hectares of land in Kara-Suu district returned to state

At least 6.3 hectares of land in Kara-Suu district of Osh region, transferred to private hands with violations, were returned to the state. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

According to it, six hectares of irrigated land belonging to Savay aiyl aimak and 0.3288 hectares of land in Manas aiyl aimak (formerly Nariman) were illegally transferred to private individuals.

As a result, plots with a total area of ​​6.3288 hectares and a market value of over 48 million soms were returned to state ownership.
