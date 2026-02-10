14:10
USD 87.45
EUR 103.76
RUB 1.14
English

Land corruption: Head of Architecture Department detained in Kara-Kul

The head of the Architecture and Construction Department in Kara-Kul, Jalal-Abad region, has been detained on suspicion of organizing a land corruption scheme. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, the case concerns the illegal transfer of land plots to private ownership, organized by U.B., head of the Kara-Kul City Department of Architecture and Construction.

In 2021, the official, while serving as the Chief Specialist at the Urban Development and Architecture Department of Uzgen district of Osh region, received 2 million soms from a citizen M.D. for the allocation of four land plots, each measuring 7 ares, in Bash-Debe rural administration.

The suspect promised to informally complete all necessary procedures and later received additional 200,000 soms, allegedly for the execution of state documents and registration of the land plots.

U.B. «failed to carry out his criminal plan due to circumstances beyond his control,» the SCNS noted. He used the 2.2 million soms he received from M.D. for personal needs.

On February 4, 2026, the official was charged under Article 209 (Fraud using official position) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. He was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/361351/
views: 145
Print
Related
Head of Dostuk-Avtodorozhny checkpoint detained for systemic corruption
District head detained in Talas over illegal tree felling, multi-million damage
Arms supply disruption: Hundreds of millions of soms in damage recovered
SCNS detains former Tax Service officials in corruption case
Ex-officials suspected of corruption detained in Aravan district
Over 300 billion soms returned to state for 5 years of anti-corruption efforts
Kamchybek Tashiev: Corruption originates in government agencies
Sadyr Japarov introduces new position to strengthen anti-corruption efforts
SCNS uncovers illegal issuance of fake transcripts at Razzakov KSTU
Corruption in Tokmok: Ex-mayor and officials sentenced to 11-13 years in prison
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights
Cold garage, faith in God: How homeless Briton survives winter in Bishkek Cold garage, faith in God: How homeless Briton survives winter in Bishkek
Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license
Fatal accident in USA involving Kyrgyzstani: Foreign Ministry’s comment Fatal accident in USA involving Kyrgyzstani: Foreign Ministry’s comment
10 February, Tuesday
12:51
Land corruption: Head of Architecture Department detained in Kara-Kul Land corruption: Head of Architecture Department detain...
12:44
Cabinet of Ministers extends external management at Kum-Shagyl until May 2026
12:35
Bishkek and Paris discuss possibility of direct air service
12:28
Kyrgyzstan’s Health Minister meets with Rospotrebnadzor Head
12:21
Book about President Sadyr Japarov presented in Moscow