Land corruption: Head of Architecture Department detained in Kara-Kul

The head of the Architecture and Construction Department in Kara-Kul, Jalal-Abad region, has been detained on suspicion of organizing a land corruption scheme. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, the case concerns the illegal transfer of land plots to private ownership, organized by U.B., head of the Kara-Kul City Department of Architecture and Construction.

In 2021, the official, while serving as the Chief Specialist at the Urban Development and Architecture Department of Uzgen district of Osh region, received 2 million soms from a citizen M.D. for the allocation of four land plots, each measuring 7 ares, in Bash-Debe rural administration.

The suspect promised to informally complete all necessary procedures and later received additional 200,000 soms, allegedly for the execution of state documents and registration of the land plots.

U.B. «failed to carry out his criminal plan due to circumstances beyond his control,» the SCNS noted. He used the 2.2 million soms he received from M.D. for personal needs.

On February 4, 2026, the official was charged under Article 209 (Fraud using official position) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. He was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.