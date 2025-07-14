822 hectares of land in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan returned to state

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported the return of 822 hectares of land to the state in Moskovsky district of Chui region. The plots were detected during the investigation of a criminal case on corruption related to the illegal distribution of land plots in Aleksandrovka village.

As the SCNS reported, the case was opened in March 2024. At that time, six members of the so-called land mafia involved in corruption schemes in the distribution of land were detained and subsequently convicted.

As part of the investigative measures, facts of concealment and illegal use of a significant amount of agricultural land were revealed. It turned out that there were unaccounted-for plots of land in certain aiyl aimaks that were not registered with the state authorities.

Local government officials leased some of these lands through front men under fictitious contracts at reduced prices, bypassing the procedure of seizure and registration as state or municipal property.

Cases of illegal ownership of shared lands, the owners of which died or left the country, were identified.

At the initiative of the SCNS, a large-scale inventory of lands was organized with the participation of representatives of the regional department of the Land and Water Supervision Service for Bishkek and Chui region and employees of the district administration.

As a result, the land commission under the Moskovsky district administration confirmed that the identified plots belong to the state: