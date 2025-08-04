Total area of arable land in Kyrgyzstan reaches 1,292.9 million hectares

The total area of arable land in Kyrgyzstan reached 1,292.9 million hectares. Materials of the National Statistical Committee contain such data as of the beginning of the current year.

The bulk of these lands are occupied by peasant (farm) enterprises — 1,145.4 million hectares. This is 88.6 percent of the total volume of agricultural land.

State and collective farms use 4.9 percent of arable land. Personal subsidiary farms occupy 6.5 percent of the land, while 219,900 hectares, or 17.1 percent, are part of the state agricultural land fund.