More than 12,000 foreign citizens work in Kyrgyzstan

More than 12,000 foreign citizens are currently working in Kyrgyzstan. Zhumabek Myrzabaev, head of the department for the preparation of decisions on migration issues of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic, announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, they are mainly employed in such sectors as construction, light industry, manufacturing, trade, and services.

The largest number of work permits were received by citizens of China, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan.

«They apply for a visa for 60 days, and then an agreement is concluded with the employer, and the visa is extended for a year,» Zhumabek Myrzabaev noted.

Migration expert Samat Toktobolotov added that there is a separate procedure for citizens of the EAEU countries, but «their number is not large.»

The set work quota for foreigners for 2025 is 25,000 people.